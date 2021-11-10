Contraception in polluted Slovak rivers endangers fish populations

Rivers are the arteries of the country. Water is essential for life, and yet its pollution is one of the most serious environmental threats, said conservationist Miroslav Očadlík from WWF Slovakia. (Source: WWF Slovakia)

Fish that are not behaving normally are swimming in the nation's rivers. They are not searching for food or a breeding partner. They are addicted to drugs, which are flowing along with flushed water through the sewers and into Slovak rivers with the intensity with which people do drugs today.

Crayfish, on the other hand, are attacking and hunting prey more because they are on antidepressants. Pills whose purpose is to treat grief are eliminating their shyness.

Along with women's urine, contraceptive substances are entering the rivers, which can endanger entire fish populations.

Chemical cocktail