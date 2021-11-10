Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Contraception in polluted Slovak rivers endangers fish populations

While estrogen-exposed male fish are feminised, crayfish on antidepressants are more aggressive when hunting.

10. Nov 2021 at 14:52 Peter Getting

Rivers are the arteries of the country. Water is essential for life, and yet its pollution is one of the most serious environmental threats, said conservationist Miroslav Očadlík from WWF Slovakia. (Source: WWF Slovakia)

Fish that are not behaving normally are swimming in the nation's rivers. They are not searching for food or a breeding partner. They are addicted to drugs, which are flowing along with flushed water through the sewers and into Slovak rivers with the intensity with which people do drugs today.

Crayfish, on the other hand, are attacking and hunting prey more because they are on antidepressants. Pills whose purpose is to treat grief are eliminating their shyness.

Along with women's urine, contraceptive substances are entering the rivers, which can endanger entire fish populations.

Chemical cocktail

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Skryť Close ad