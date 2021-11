It is not the oldest globe, despite being 150 years old, but enjoys the status of a national monument, which the oldest globe does not.

The Jasov globe as portrayed in a 1984 photo. (Source: Premonstratensian Order - Jasov Abbey, Collection of Photographs)

Before the globe became a common teaching aid, only people from the highest social class could own this former symbol of power and control over territories.

Moroever, its design required precise technical and artistic work, and the high price corresponded to the requirements. Along with advancing technology and more detailed discoveries, globes became more accessible during the 17th and 18th centuries and gradually entered schools as compulsory equipment.