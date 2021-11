A crypt as big as three buses hides below Slovakia's longest church

The old crypt is normally open from November 1-8, but visitors should check the Covid rules valid for Košice before visiting.

The interior of the St. Anthony of Padua Church in Košice, the longest church in Slovakia. (Source: Facebook)

The Church of St Anthony of Padua, a seminary church on Hlavná Street in Košice, becomes the most popular historical church in the city during the wintertime thanks to its underfloor heating.

Because of this heating, Košice also boasts an extraordinary discovery: a huge crypt.

3. Nov 2021 at 16:44 | Milan Kolcun