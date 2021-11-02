Smer continues to rise, despite recently leaked recordings

Robert Fico's party is the second-most popular in the recent Focus poll.

Aktuality.sk obtained photos from a cottage, where Robert Fico (top right) would meet Miroslav Bödör (on his left), attorney Marek Para (bottom left) and Pavol Gašpar. (Source: Aktuality.sk)

The recently leaked recordings featuring Smer leader Robert Fico meeting with people close to those charged in major corruption cases from the Smer government eras has not impacted the popularity of his party in opinion polls.

The party continues to rise, as stems from the recent poll carried out by the Focus agency. If elections were held in October, Smer would be the second-most popular with 15.5 percent support, up by more than 1 percentage point compared with September.

Smer is also closing in on the party Hlas, led by Fico’s former party colleague Peter Pellegrini. Hlas gained 19.3 percent (up by 0.8 percentage points) in the poll.

No impact on preferences so far

Focus conducted the poll for the political talk show Na Telo, broadcast by private TV Markíza, on 1,009 respondents between October 20 and 27. The media outlets reported on the leaked recordings on October 25, meaning that the poll could capture some moods in society.

2. Nov 2021 at 11:01 | Compiled by Spectator staff