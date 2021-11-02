Both pro-life and pro-choice organisations address the parliament

While one group stresses the social aspect of the proposal submitted by a group around Anna Záborská, the other points to its risks.

Wooden spoons as a symbol of protest against restricting access to abortions. (Source: SITA)

Two very different open letters have been recently addressed to the parliament in connection with the draft law submitted by a group of MPs around ultraconservative deputy Anna Záborská.

While the pro-life organisations call on the MPs to support the draft, stressing its social aspect of helping pregnant women and families, organisations advocating for women’s reproductive rights point to several risks the legislation might pose for those seeking legal abortions.

The draft is set to be discussed at the ongoing parliamentary session. It had to be suspended for one week after one MP tested positive for Covid. The deputies returned to the parliament on November 2.

Prevent rash decisions

The pro-life organisations and activists stress in their open letter, sent in late October, that the decision-making of pregnant women in need is often not easy. It is important for them to receive quality and comprehensive information about the risks of abortions, the possibilities of social state assistance, housing, or the treatment of a disabled child.

“It will help them a lot if they have enough time to carefully think about it and avoid rash decisions or decisions made under pressure which is, unfortunately, very frequent,” the letter reads, with its authors expressing support for the prolongation of the waiting period before an abortion from the current 48 hours.

2. Nov 2021 at 11:14 | Compiled by Spectator staff