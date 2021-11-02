Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

He threatened journalists online but later used hackers as an excuse

Police found that 93 comments violated the law.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Police)

An anonymous person under the nickname Incinerator of Jews – Sunny People – Liberals wrote hundreds of comments in discussions below articles of the Sme daily. A sunny person, slniečkár in Slovak, is an open, multicultural, enthusiastic, positive person who is a bit naïve. The term has a negative connotation.

Most of the comments threatened journalists with death. One such comment appeared shortly after journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kušnírová were murdered in February 2018.

When police started to handle the matter, they found a breach of law in more than 90 comments. They succeeded in finding the anonymous person and accused him of a crime. If found guilty, he may spend several years in prison.

2. Nov 2021 at 17:28  | Martin Vančo

