Offer of flights from Bratislava airport expands with winter schedule

Seven regular flights should be renewed in the winter schedule.

Bratislava airport has switched to the winter schedule. Travellers from Bratislava will be able to use 22 regular flights to 20 destinations and two charter flights to winter holiday destinations. The novelty in the offer is regular flights to Copenhagen and Lanzarote.

Four flight companies will operate 22 flights during the winter: Ryanair, Wizz Air, Air Cairo and Smartwings. Flights of the Russian company Pobeda should also be renewed, but probably no earlier than in January 2022.

Bratislava has a direct connection with Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Egypt, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Malta, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Oman, UAE, Spain, Ukraine and the UK in the winter 2021/22. If the situation improves, Russia will be added to the list. Overall, it will be possible to reach 16 countries from Bratislava airport.

Three new connections are flying to Dubai, with a frequency of once a week, to Copenhagen, renewed after 14 years with a frequency of twice a week. On November 6, initial travellers will leave from Bratislava to Lanzarote, a flight that will take place fly every Saturday.

Renewing connections

Flight companies are only gradually renewing their connections after pandemic restrictions. In the winter schedule, seven regular flights should be renewed – to Bologna, Eindhoven, Milan, Sofia, Lviv, Thessaloniki and Moscow.

At the same time, additional weekly frequencies are being added to the busiest connections and timetables will be expanded (for example London and Dublin will operate daily again, with frequencies of flights to Birmingham, Kiev and Manchester increasing).

“We are looking forward to the winter of 2021/22 and we can say that 21 of original 29 lines, which were offered last winter before the pandemic, were renewed,” said Dušan Keketi, general director of Milan Rastislav Štefánik Airport.

Charter flights from Bratislava to Oman/Salalah will start on November 6 and they are scheduled on Saturdays. Air Cairo flies to Egypt/Hurghada every Friday. A charter flight to Maldives is being planned, which should take off on Christmas.

Winter schedule from Milan Rastislav Štefánik airport in Bratislava Ryanair - Birmingham, Bologna, Brussels, Dublin, Eindhoven, Copenhagen, Kiev (Boryspil), Lanzarote, Leeds-Bradford, London (Stansted), Malta, Manchester, Milan (Bergamo), Rome (Ciampino), Thessaloniki

- Birmingham, Bologna, Brussels, Dublin, Eindhoven, Copenhagen, Kiev (Boryspil), Lanzarote, Leeds-Bradford, London (Stansted), Malta, Manchester, Milan (Bergamo), Rome (Ciampino), Thessaloniki Wizz Air – Kiev (Zhuliany), London (Luton), Skopje, Sofia (planned from December 17), Lviv (planned from December 17)

– Kiev (Zhuliany), London (Luton), Skopje, Sofia (planned from December 17), Lviv (planned from December 17) Air Cairo – Hurghada

– Hurghada Smartwings – Dubai

– Dubai Pobeda – Moscow (planned from January 2022)

