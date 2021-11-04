Daughter's trip to Dubai and a ranch in Australia. Opposition tears into Sulík

Economy minister forced to explain his property circumstances.

When Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS) faced a no-confidence vote in parliament at the end of October, the opposition asked him to address rumours that he owned a ranch in Australia.

Sulík confirmed he indirectly owns a ranch in Australia through a company he owns with two other people. The co-owners are neither politicians nor business people, the SaS spokesperson later specified for the Sme daily.

"I will not tell you who owns the ranch with me, I will not. They are two natural persons unknown to the public," Sulík said in parliament. He also stated that the ranch, which he has owned since December 2019, cost him a sum equivalent to "the price of a better flat in Bratislava".

The economy minister is currently facing more questions linked to his daughter's participation in the ministerial delegation at the Expo in Dubai.

Fico wants to go back to the ranch

4. Nov 2021 at 17:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff