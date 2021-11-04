Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Daughter's trip to Dubai and a ranch in Australia. Opposition tears into Sulík

Economy minister forced to explain his property circumstances.

Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS)Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS) (Source: TASR)

When Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS) faced a no-confidence vote in parliament at the end of October, the opposition asked him to address rumours that he owned a ranch in Australia.

Sulík confirmed he indirectly owns a ranch in Australia through a company he owns with two other people. The co-owners are neither politicians nor business people, the SaS spokesperson later specified for the Sme daily.

"I will not tell you who owns the ranch with me, I will not. They are two natural persons unknown to the public," Sulík said in parliament. He also stated that the ranch, which he has owned since December 2019, cost him a sum equivalent to "the price of a better flat in Bratislava".

The economy minister is currently facing more questions linked to his daughter's participation in the ministerial delegation at the Expo in Dubai.

Fico wants to go back to the ranch

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

More of topic: Richard Sulík

Read more articles by the topic

4. Nov 2021 at 17:00  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

News digest: Highest number of new Covid cases detected since beginning of pandemic

Police broke up an organised group trading in illegal tobacco products. The economy minister's daughter was a participant in his recent work trip to Dubai.


5 h
McDonald's and former milk bar at Hviezdoslavovo Square

McDonald's instead of an old milk bar. Photographer shows how some places have not changed at all

Some places in Slovakia continue serving the same purpose they had before 1989.


3. nov
Illustrative stock photo

Stock in central Slovak energy distributor reportedly for sale. Hungarians are interested

The sale needs to be approved by the state since the company belongs to the critical infrastructure.


3. nov

Zuckerberg's timing is worse than suspicious

Let's hope it does not take half a century to fix Facebook's mess.


3. nov
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad