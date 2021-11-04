Supreme Court releases former police corps president and others

Their custody ends on November 5.

Former police corps president Tibor Gašpar and former police officers Robert Krajmer, Peter Hraško, Marian Zetocha and Milan Mihálik will be released from police custody.

Alexandra Važanová, the spokesperson for the Supreme Court, said the Supreme Court senate rejected as unfounded the Special Prosecutor's Office request against the resolution of the Specialised Criminal Court on October 26.

The Specialised Criminal Court in its recent ruling turned down the prosecutor's request to prolong the custody of the former police officers who are charged with corruption, abuse of power, and with establishing, masterminding and supporting an organised criminal group.

"The Senate concluded that the contested decision of the Specialised Criminal Court was issued in accordance with the law and did not find any legal reasons to extend the period of custody of the accused, which ends on November 5," Važanová explained, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

In November 2020, the police detained several former senior police officers as part of the Purgatory operation.

Charges were pressed against former police president Tibor Gašpar, ex-head of the National Criminal Agency Peter Hraško, former head of the NAKA anti-corruption unit Robert Krajmer and others.

4. Nov 2021 at 17:08 | Compiled by Spectator staff