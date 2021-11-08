Health Ministry proposes national emergency for some regions. Final version of measures unknown

Some politicians have already voiced they will not agree with measures proposed by experts.

The Health Ministry proposed implementing a national emergency for some regions during the non-scheduled meeting of the crisis staff on November 5.

It should apply only to regions with the worst epidemic situation, ministry spokesperson Zuzana Eliášová reported. She added that the final version of the proposal is not known yet, but the details should be revealed this week.

Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina) said the crisis staff's meeting was interrupted and will continue after they get more detailed information about the pandemic situation at the beginning of this week.

The Health Ministry's proposal comes at a time when the pandemic situation is quickly deteriorating. The daily caseload exceeds 6,000 and more than 2,000 people have been hospitalised. The concilium of experts that advises the government proposed their own measures in order to slow down the spread of the infection in Slovakia. But there is not much political will to pass such measures.

What experts proposed

8. Nov 2021 at 12:03 | Compiled by Spectator staff