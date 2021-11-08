From Mr Bombastic to Mr Lethargic: How did we get into this mess again?

The inaction of the prime minister and his government is Slovakia’s latest Covid curse.

Welcome to your weekly overview of news from Slovakia. Dozens are dying every day from Covid but the prime minister says the state has done all it can. The former police president charged with abuse of power is released from custody. Sulik is in hot water over his daughter’s trip to Dubai.

Following the recent mid-term school break, the third wave of Covid infections is gathering pace at a rate faster than Slovakia has seen before in the pandemic. The country now ranks high in unflattering international statistics and while its neighbours, having understood that this is an epidemic of the unvaccinated, move to tighten restrictions for those who have not been immunised, the government of Eduard Heger seems resigned to watch the disaster unfold.

People are getting infected in their thousands every day, the positivity rate in PCR testing has exceeded 30 percent – meaning the infections that are being detected represent only a fraction of the actual spread of the Delta variant in Slovakia – while hospitals are filling up and the Health Ministry’s analysts are saying they expect the number of patients to soon exceed even the extraordinary peak seen during second wave. Every day, dozens of new deaths are being added to the grim toll of the coronavirus in Slovakia.

8. Nov 2021 at 14:13 | Michaela Terenzani