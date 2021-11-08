Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

From Mr Bombastic to Mr Lethargic: How did we get into this mess again?

The inaction of the prime minister and his government is Slovakia’s latest Covid curse.

Pictures of PM Eduard Heger (right) and his predecessor Igor Matovič, both OĽaNO. Pictures of PM Eduard Heger (right) and his predecessor Igor Matovič, both OĽaNO. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubco)

Welcome to your weekly overview of news from Slovakia. Dozens are dying every day from Covid but the prime minister says the state has done all it can. The former police president charged with abuse of power is released from custody. Sulik is in hot water over his daughter’s trip to Dubai.

Following the recent mid-term school break, the third wave of Covid infections is gathering pace at a rate faster than Slovakia has seen before in the pandemic. The country now ranks high in unflattering international statistics and while its neighbours, having understood that this is an epidemic of the unvaccinated, move to tighten restrictions for those who have not been immunised, the government of Eduard Heger seems resigned to watch the disaster unfold.

People are getting infected in their thousands every day, the positivity rate in PCR testing has exceeded 30 percent – meaning the infections that are being detected represent only a fraction of the actual spread of the Delta variant in Slovakia – while hospitals are filling up and the Health Ministry’s analysts are saying they expect the number of patients to soon exceed even the extraordinary peak seen during second wave. Every day, dozens of new deaths are being added to the grim toll of the coronavirus in Slovakia.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

More of topic: Last Week in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

8. Nov 2021 at 14:13  | Michaela Terenzani

Top stories

Lívia Vašáková

Recovery plan brings changes businesses have been calling for

We knew from the start that the reforms wouldn’t be popular.


9 h
People receive a jab in a shopping centre in Banská Bystrica, November 6, 2021.

Health Ministry proposes national emergency for some regions. Final version of measures unknown

Some politicians have already voiced they will not agree with measures proposed by experts.


7 h
Illustrative stock photo

Utilities authority proposes helping electricity intensive companies

The change should compensate companies for high electricity prices.


5. nov
Illustrative stock photo

Too early for Christmas shopping? Sellers advise people to hurry this year

If you're looking at electronics or books, Santa may not be able to bring you what you want in time.


6. nov
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad