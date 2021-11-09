Legendary carmaker Tatra wants to produce specialised vehicles in Považie

The company plans to employ around 150 people in Trenčín.

The legendary carmaker Tatra will produce its vehicles in Slovakia again.

Apart from personal cars, it will also produce specialised lorries in Trenčín, where it plans to employ 150 people in two years.

“We’ll manufacture specialised vehicles for security forces according to the client’s demands, so it won’t be a typical serial production like in common car plants,” said Michal Baláž, head of Tatra Defence Slovakia, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

Big interest in Tatra vehicles

This kind of production requires highly-qualified mechanicians, electro-mechanicians, welders, engineers and constructors with several years of experience in production.

The plant in Trenčín is supposed to manufacture vehicles for the security forces that have mine protection, ballistic cabin protection, and specialised extensions. The vehicles will have a chassis type Tatra 815-7 and Tatra Tactic.

The plant wants to create a connection to the development capacities of its parent company later on, which resides in Kopřivnica, the Czech Republic.

“There’s a big interest in Tatra vehicles,” Baláž said, as quoted by SITA. “Apart from the production and servicing, we plan to actively contribute to the development so that we can secure the whole life cycle of the vehicle.”

9. Nov 2021 at 11:09 | Compiled by Spectator staff