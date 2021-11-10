Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

More freedom for the vaccinated welcomed, workplace rules fall short

The measures accepted by the coalition are very weak, an infectologist claims.

Hygienists and police control epidemic measures in Trenčín.Hygienists and police control epidemic measures in Trenčín. (Source: TASR)

Only vaccinated people will be allowed inside restaurants in black-tier districts with the hope of avoiding a dramatic increase in the number of people newly infected with Covid. The vaccination rate could increase significantly in these districts as unvaccinated people will have less freedom.

While this proposal, agreed on by the four leaders of the coalition parties on Monday, sounds attractive to the vaccinated and motivating for the unvaccinated, experts are not certain it will work.

The full vaccination rate in Slovakia still remains low, despite the fact that dozens of deaths are recorded per day and more than 2,000 unvaccinated patients are in hospitals. Only some 45 percent of the population has received both doses.

“If we have a vaccination rate like Africa, we will not stagger out of the pandemic. Our hospitals will remain overwhelmed and we will have, unnecessarily, too many deaths,” said infectologist Peter Sabaka.

Coalition agrees on more benefits for the vaccinated and those who have recovered from Covid Read more 

Epidemiologists, doctors and analysts consider the best changes approved by the coalition those that give the police and hygienists the necessary tools to more effectively enforce anti-pandemic measures.

On the other hand, they consider the decision not to require Covid passes in the workplace a step backward.

“It is a half solution which will not have an effect,” Sabaka said. “It will not save us from catastrophe because we are currently at its edge.”

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

More of topic: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics: COVID-19 vaccination

10. Nov 2021 at 11:38  | Ján Krempaský

Top stories

Left to right: Nicolas Schmit, Eduard Heger (OĽaNO), Cosmin Boiangiu

Cutting-ribbon day: ELA opens its headquarters in Bratislava

Expected to be fully operational by 2024 at the latest.


20 h
Spanish illustrator Elena Odriozola won the BIB Golden Apple in 2015.

Every time I read a book, I imagine how to illustrate it

Take a peek into the world of Elena Odriozola, the Spanish illustrator who won the Bratislava Illustration Biennial 2021 Grand Prix.


19 h

News digest: European Labour Authority officially relocates to Bratislava

All hospital beds with lung ventilators occupied by Covid patients in the Žilina Region. Vaccinated people should be able to visit restaurants and accommodation facilities even in the black tier.


20 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad