Pope on a plate and communist cars. What is the Month of Photography about this year?

The Month of Photography festival takes place in Bratislava throughout November.

"He comes and goes. But what remains after him? At least one souvenir." With a photo, Austrian Lois Lammerhuber answers a question that hangs quietly in the air in every country after a papal visit.

In the photo, a young man finishes eating rice from a plate with a portrait of Pope John Paul II. It comes from Lammerhuber's Latin American trilogy, which is the result of his fifteen-month stay in the countries of South America. In the first part he mapped the visit of Pope John Paul II in the Dominican Republic, when his face was everywhere, on balloons, forks, and buttons.