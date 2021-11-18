Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

18. Nov 2021

Slovakia does not have brave enough politicians to prevent dozens of deaths every day

The country is headed into a humanitarian crisis, says an expert advising the government.

Nina Hrabovska Francelova
Nina Hrabovská Francelová
Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (left) and PM Eduard Heger (right)Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (left) and PM Eduard Heger (right) (Source: TASR)

The daily Covid caseload is reaching record highs in Slovakia in mid-November, as are the numbers of patients in need of hospital care.

As of November 16, hospitals were caring for 2,879 people with Covid. Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský said on Tuesday ahead of the cabinet meeting that the situation in hospitals is very serious and he issued an order for all hospitals to restrict planned surgeries.

One day before Slovakia's national holiday on November 17, only 20 lung ventilators were reported available in hospitals around Slovakia for new Covid patients. Hospitals were reported to have approximately 600 beds available for new patients who do not require oxygen therapy, according to the Health Ministry. Minister Lengvarsky has ordered hospitals in the most affected regions to increase the number of Covid beds beyond the maximum originally set for this phase.

On the evening of November 16, PM Eduard Heger made an appearance alongside Lengvarský and the experts advising the government on the pandemic. Heger said that in the next three weeks, people in Slovakia need to adhere to stricter measures in order to stabilise the situation in hospitals. He presented measures that should help slow the spread of the infection.

“We have to act very promptly,” Heger noted.

The measures are, however, not in effect yet. The government is scheduled to meet after the national holiday, on Thursday, November 18, to discuss them.

Experts proposed tougher measures earlier to decelerate the spread of infection but in the end, the government agreed and the parliament passed much milder measures than what experts proposed.

While neighbouring Austria imposed a lockdown for the unvaccinated, observers say Slovakia's politicians are simply not brave enough to make tough decisions.

Humanitarian crisis mentioned

Coronavirus

Top stories

Protest against the government on November 17, 2021.

Anti-government protests in Bratislava attracted hundreds

Opposition parties, far right and anti-vax groups held gatherings in the capital on the national holiday.


18 h
The remnants of the Iron Curtain in Bratislava.

A Trabant, a milk truck and hitchhiking. People who made it across the Iron Curtain

People running from the Communist-era Czechoslovakia searched for holes, either physical or those in the guarding system.


16. nov
Illustrative stock photo

Unconvinced by democracy: Czechs nostalgic for Communist past, Slovaks even more so

In the recent Czech election, voters finally turfed the Communist Party out of parliament. Yet 32 years after the fall of communism, its legacy still casts a long shadow over the former Czechoslovakia.


16. nov
Finance Ministry

Matovič proposes decreasing income tax for businesses to 19 percent

The finance minister plans to cover costs with, among other things, increased taxes for banks, oligopoly and monopolies or taxes from dividends.


16. nov
