Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

18. Nov 2021 at 11:20

Austria introduces stricter measures for arrival to the country

Cross-border commuters will still have some exceptions.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Sme)

Austria will impose stricter rules for arrival to the country, as from Monday, November 22.

A negative antigen test result will be no longer recognised, neither antibodies test. This novelty, however, does not apply to cross-border commuters, announced the Foreign Affairs Ministry on its website.

To enter the country, it will be necessary to have either confirmation of vaccination, confirmation of recovery from Covid or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours.

In the case of cross-border commuters, antigen tests will be recognised but not the self-test. The result cannot be older than 24 hours.

Another novelty is that as of December 6, the validity of the vaccination pass in Austria will be shortened to 270 days.

The ministry also mentions that there has been a lockdown for unvaccinated people in Austria since November 15. Everyone in public has to be able to show confirmation on vaccination or recovery from the disease if asked. This does not apply for children younger than 12. Unvaccinated people can leave their homes only if going to work, school and the provision of basic needs.

Open border crossings between Slovakia and Austria

  • Jarovce - Kittsee (24/7)
  • Moravský Svätý Ján - Hohenau
  • Záhorská Ves - Angern an der March is open Monday-Friday, from 08.00 to 11.00 and from 15.00 to18.00, but only for agricultural and forest work
  • Záhorská Ves - Angern (ferryboat for road transport)
  • Devínska Nová Ves - Schloss Hof – cycling bridge
  • Devín - Hainburg (river transport)

Source: Foreign Affairs Ministry

