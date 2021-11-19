Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
19. Nov 2021 at 8:23  I Premium content

Anti-masker from supermarket assault is in hospital with Covid. He requires oxygen therapy

The incident occurred two weeks ago.

author
Peter Kováč
External contributor
(Source: Police of the Slovak Republic/Facebook)

One of the anti-maskers who got into a fight with the police in a supermarket in the western-Slovak town of Piešťany earlier this month has been admitted to the hospital in Bojnice and is struggling with a bad case of Covid. He requires oxygen therapy.

A source from the hospital management confirmed the information for the Sme daily.

The oxygen mask is the last option for Covid patients before they are hooked on a lung ventilator. This most extreme option is not necessary for the man who was among the attackers in Lidl for the moment.

The incident occurred two weeks ago, on November 4. A group of rioters refused to put on their masks and launched a verbal and then physical assault on the police officers who were called to the supermarket to intervene.

"You will be reported to the international tribunal in The Hague. All of you here. You are helping us document crimes against humanity - your own," the rioters yelled at the police officers.

Related articleMaskless men blocked Piešťany supermarket. One ended up in custody Read more 

Probably not the ex-soldier

The Sme daily has not been able to find which of the anti-maskers from the Piešťany supermarket has been hospitalised. The police originally detained three people and later requested custody for two of them.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

Restrictions will be toughened up.

PM Heger: Cabinet approved lockdown for the unvaccinated

But some restrictions will apply to the vaccinated in the districts with the worst pandemic situation as well.


18 h
Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (left) and PM Eduard Heger (right)

Slovakia does not have brave enough politicians to prevent dozens of deaths every day

The country is headed into a humanitarian crisis, says an expert advising the government.


23 h

News digest: Critical situation in hospitals requires tougher restrictions, mostly for the unvaccinated

PM Heger discusses lockdown for the unvaccinated. Police launch prosecution linked to yesterday's protests. Foreigners' Police in Trnava to be closed.


17 h
The seat of the European Labour Authority in Bratislava

One of the youngest EU agencies officially moves to Bratislava. Expectations are quite high

The authority will play an important role in tackling the latest labour market challenges, EU representatives agree.


21 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad