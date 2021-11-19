Anti-masker from supermarket assault is in hospital with Covid. He requires oxygen therapy

The incident occurred two weeks ago.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

One of the anti-maskers who got into a fight with the police in a supermarket in the western-Slovak town of Piešťany earlier this month has been admitted to the hospital in Bojnice and is struggling with a bad case of Covid. He requires oxygen therapy.

A source from the hospital management confirmed the information for the Sme daily.

The oxygen mask is the last option for Covid patients before they are hooked on a lung ventilator. This most extreme option is not necessary for the man who was among the attackers in Lidl for the moment.

The incident occurred two weeks ago, on November 4. A group of rioters refused to put on their masks and launched a verbal and then physical assault on the police officers who were called to the supermarket to intervene.

"You will be reported to the international tribunal in The Hague. All of you here. You are helping us document crimes against humanity - your own," the rioters yelled at the police officers.

Related article

Related article Maskless men blocked Piešťany supermarket. One ended up in custody Read more

Probably not the ex-soldier

The Sme daily has not been able to find which of the anti-maskers from the Piešťany supermarket has been hospitalised. The police originally detained three people and later requested custody for two of them.