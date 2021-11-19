Can I go to the hairdresser or shopping if I'm not vaccinated? (Q&A about new rules)

The Slovak Spectator addressed some practical questions related to the new anti-pandemic measures, dubbed the lockdown for the unvaccinated, that come into force on November 22.

To stabilise the situation in hospitals and slow down the spread of the coronavirus in Slovakia, the cabinet adopted changes to its alert system, known as the Covid automat.

The new rules come into force on Monday, November 22, and will bring several restrictions, particularly for those unvaccinated against Covid. The only rules that will come into force later are related to entering the workplace. For now, it is not clear when they will become effective.

For now, the limitations will be in place for three weeks, i.e. until mid-December. The cabinet should then reassess their effect. If the situation improves, a new system with more benefits for the vaccinated may be introduced.

The Slovak Spectator looked at some selected rules that will come into force next week. Since most districts will be in the dark red or black tier, and only two in the red tier (Bratislava and Dunajská Streda), we are focusing only on the rules in these three tiers.

Work and movement

Q: I’m unvaccinated. What do I need to enter my workplace?