Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

19. Nov 2021 at 16:15

Travelling to Austria limited during lockdown

Slovakia's neighbour announces nationwide lockdown, halts tourism as of Monday.

Compiled by Spectator staff
ViennaVienna (Source: Jana Liptáková)

Austria has decided to impose a full lockdown in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in the country. The lockdown applies as of Monday, November 22.

At the same time, the Austrian government announced they were moving to introduce an across-the-board vaccine mandate as of February next year.

Under the lockdown measures announced on Friday, November 19, inhabitants of Austria are required to work from home. Non-essential shops will close. The only reasons to leave home include medical attention (including vaccinations), purchasing essentials, unavoidable bureaucratic paths, education reasons, or to take walks for physical and mental health, the Metropole reported.

As part of the lockdown, tourists will not be allowed to enter the country.

"Travel to Austria for touristic purposes will not be possible during this time. We will keep you informed about further details as soon as they become available," the official Austria tourism website reads.

The lockdown is expected to last until December 12.

