Governmental plan for testing in companies failed, nationwide lockdown proposed

Hygienists did not launch the OTP regime at workplaces on Monday as promised.

News: Receive favorite authors articles by email. Try the new feature and turn on the subscription.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The government failed to launch the crucial measure that could prevent the collapse of hospitals on time. Neither the state nor companies are prepared to test the unvaccinated at workplaces as of Monday, November 22.

State institutions, ministries and more than 190,000 Slovak companies do not know how the system is supposed to work. They not only do not know from when they have to test their unvaccinated employees but also what tests they need, whether or not the state will supply and pay for them and how they should request funds.

Companies in Slovakia also do not have information on who might test the employees, who will control the tests and whether the obligation to test employees is in place for every employer or only those with a higher number of employees.

“Interdepartmental negotiations are still ongoing,” said the spokesperson for the Public Health Authority, Daša Račková, on Friday. “The logistics are being secured.”

The Public Health Authority, therefore, did not put in place the obligation to test employees on November 22 even though PM Eduard Heger said several times on Thursday that new measures at workplaces together with other measures would be in place for three weeks starting on Monday.