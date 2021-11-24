Willingness to get vaccinated increases with higher salary, poll shows

Unqualified workers tend to be the least supportive of the Covid vaccine according to the poll.

The share of supporters of the Covid-19 vaccine is the highest among the best-earning Slovaks.

This stems from a poll carried out by the Platy.sk website, which is the salary portal of Profesia.sk. The poll was conducted between October 13 and November 9 on 3,314 respondents.

Nikola Richterová, the spokesperson for Profesia.sk, said that 90 percent of the highest-earning people advocate for vaccination compared to 75 percent of people in the group with mid-range salaries and 62 percent of people with the lowest salaries.

Most people who refuse to get vaccinated are in the group of Slovaks with the lowest salaries (15 percent). In the mid-range salary group, there is 10 percent of such people and in the group of highest-earning Slovaks only 4 percent.

Supportive managers

When it comes to the concrete work fields, most supporters of the vaccine work in the field of development and technologies, journalism, customer service, the chemical industry and IT.

"Among the job classification levels, the highest proportion of vaccine advocates is in top management with 84 percent of respondents supporting the vaccination. This is followed by lower and middle management with 82 percent," Richterová said.

On the other hand, unqualified workers tend to be the least supportive of the vaccine according to the poll; only 61 percent support vaccination and 14 percent are entirely against it.

The second-least supportive group consists of qualified workers and service employees.

Paradox in tourism

Among the individual spheres, those who are the least supportive of the vaccine work in the fields of engineering, safety and security, manufacturing, the automotive industry and tourism. According to the portal, it is a paradox that tourism, which has been the most affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic, is among the last in this ranking.

The spokesperson added that polls conducted abroad have shown similar results. “Results in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Bulgaria have confirmed a similar trend to Slovakia,” Richterová said. “Respondents from the highest salary category have the most positive attitude towards Covid vaccination.”