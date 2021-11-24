Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
24. Nov 2021 at 17:20  I Premium content

Supporter of people who protested in retail stores has died

He attended several protests himself, including one held before the house of the health minister.

Roman Cuprik
Roman Cuprik
The protest held in front of the house of Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský.The protest held in front of the house of Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský. (Source: Video by Miroslav K.)

Miroslav K. ran a civic association helping people in their disputes with non-banking companies and debt collectors. His colleagues described him as a friendly, smiling person who liked to help others.

At the same time, he liked people who protested before the houses of medical staff, raided retail stores and prevented a mobile vaccination team from vaccinating people in the Žilina Region.

He used to record videos from their protests and listened to claims that vaccination needs to be avoided.

He died of Covid on Tuesday.

“I admired Mirko because as an educated metal worker without any legal education, he used to win court disputes with non-banking companies, helping many people across Slovakia,” wrote his former classmate Peter Vons on Facebook, who is now MP for the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO). “He saved many from distrainment, and these people were often returned quite a lot of money.”

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

The empty streets of Bratislava during a partial lockdown.

Slovakia enters all-out lockdown

Schools remain open, most shops close, home office recommended.


39m

A singer was to pay her manager a fee, the court stopped it

In the intellectual property area, the largest law firms report several interesting transactions.


23. nov
Innovations in gastronomy bring new experience for customers.

Robots as waiters or online winetasting. Innovations slowly making their way to Slovak restaurants

Innovations in gastronomy address the lack of waiters, lack of respect of food intolerances as well as Covid-induced closure of wine shops.


4 h
Illustrative stock photo

Willingness to get vaccinated increases with higher salary, poll shows

Unqualified workers tend to be the least supportive of the Covid vaccine according to the poll.


8 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad