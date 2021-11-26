She trained top NHL athletes, now the Texan works with Trnava teachers

US coach Teri Nicole Rodriguez has six months to come up with a plan on how to get local children up and moving.

In an effort to increase children’s interest in sports activities, Trnava has decided to turn to US human performance coach and teacher Teri Nicole Rodriguez for help.

“It was not easy to convince her to come to Trnava” said the city’s spokesperson Veronika Majtánová.

Since late August 2021 she has been training physical education teachers at primary schools and collaborated with sports clubs funded by the city. In addition, the Texan is expected to build a developmental programme on how to improve children’s physical fitness and health by the end of her stay in February.

Rodriguez will earn €5,750 a month, which is five times the average nominal monthly wage in 2020 of a worker in Slovakia.

Top US coach

Trnava justifies the high salary by Rodriguez’s expertise in several sports, adding she also holds a relevant university degree and several movement and nutrition certifications.

“She applies innovative methods in the educational process in the field of movement and sports,” Majtánová added, “It is an honour that she is working for us.”

In the past, Rodriguez helped, for example, the Dutch national volleyball team and top US athletes from major leagues including the NHL and the NFL.

“She is a world-class coach that any city would envy,” the spokesperson said.

Unknown details

However, unlike Rodriguez’s salary, details of the ongoing project in Trnava were not published.

“We communicate with the working group of trainers on a weekly basis. Together, we analyse the progress of the project and plan further steps,” the spokesperson claimed, noting that the supplement to the contract contained only the initial concept, based on which the manual will be finalised.

On LinkedIn, the coach writes: “I’m an unshakable seeker dedicated to doing simple things well.”

