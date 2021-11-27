Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

27. Nov 2021 at 18:51

Incomers from countries where omicron was confirmed asked to report to authorities

Slovakia's Public Health Authority is working on new border rules.

Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: Adobe Stock)

The Public Health Authority calls on all those who have come to Slovakia from countries where the new Omicron variant was confirmed to report to a special e-mail address.

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

The call is directed to people who in the last 14 days visited South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Israel, Hong Kong and Seychelles, the spokesperson of the ÚVZ announced on November 27.

The travellers are requested to contact the authority at omikron@uvzsr.sk, and state their name, surname, phone number and district where they are currently staying. They will be subsequently contacted by their respective regional public health office.

These people are "strictly recommended" to minimise their contacts, regardless of their vaccination status.

The UVZ is working on a new directive for incoming travels from the aforementioned countries.

"We request the public to adhere to the valid measures for incomers from abroad, until the new rules for crossing borders are issued," the UVZ spokesperson stated.

Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok on Friday asked Slovakia's inhabitants not to travel abroad unless necessary.

Meanwhile, the Czech authorities are investigating the first suspected Omicron case in the country, found in a woman who came to Czechia from Namibia.

Coronavirus

Top stories

