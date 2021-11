The Orava water dam is not the only place to jump into during wintertime.

People swim in the Zázrivka stream in Lúčivná. (Source: Michal Hečko)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

While most people have begun to put on jackets, hats and gloves to keep themselves warm, they are heading into water only in neoprene gloves and swimsuits. Freezing temperatures and a layer of ice is what cold-water swimmers in northern Slovakia love.

The season in the Orava region has just begun.