17. Dec 2021 at 21:45  I Premium content

Košice covering rare artwork under polystyrene insulation is quite a gaffe

Local authorities did not realise the value of two mosaics. Their mistake, now being fixed, was discovered in 2017.

Compiled by Spectator staff
One of Košice artist Július Jakoby's mosaics, damaged by the reconstruction of a primary school in Košice, has been recently saved by a local artist.One of Košice artist Július Jakoby's mosaics, damaged by the reconstruction of a primary school in Košice, has been recently saved by a local artist. (Source: Korzár/Judita Čermáková)

The mosaics of one of the most sought-after Slovak artists of the 20th century, Július Jakoby, ended up under a thick layer of polystyrene at two primary schools on Kežmarská Street in Košice.

The Korzár website was the first to report on this gaffe.

