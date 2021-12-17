17. Dec 2021 at 21:45 I Premium content
Košice covering rare artwork under polystyrene insulation is quite a gaffe
Local authorities did not realise the value of two mosaics. Their mistake, now being fixed, was discovered in 2017.
The mosaics of one of the most sought-after Slovak artists of the 20th century, Július Jakoby, ended up under a thick layer of polystyrene at two primary schools on Kežmarská Street in Košice.
The Korzár website was the first to report on this gaffe.