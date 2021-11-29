Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
29. Nov 2021 at 11:38  I Premium content

Why prefer vaccines to drugs? The Covid jab protects better and it is cheaper

About 4,800 people have received monoclonal antibodies in Slovakia. To compare, there were more than 2.4 million vaccinated people as of Monday.

Ján Krempaský
Ján Krempaský
Vaccine saves lives. Thank you for being responsible.Vaccine saves lives. Thank you for being responsible. (Source: TASR)

The government approved the purchase of 35,000 packages of antiviral drugs with the effective substance molnupiravir. It is a drug that prevents the spread of coronavirus in an already infected person.

Monoclonal antibodies are copies of the antibody produced by the human immunity system to fight coronavirus infection. Antiviral drugs are the substances used to cure viral diseases, such as Covid.

Three monoclonal antibodies are used in hospitals across Slovakia – casirivimab, imdevimab and bamlanivimab.

They are highly effective if combined. Hospitals that use them to treat patients, especially use a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab.

They would also like to use a combination of bamlanivimab with the fourth drug – etesevimab – but this one is not available. The Health Ministry has not approved it for medical purposes and did not answer when it will be finished. The Ministry's spokesperson Zuzana Eliášová noted that the ministry is currently closing a contract to purchase a combination of bamlanivimab and etesevimab.

Antiviral molnupiravir has not been used because its first supply has yet to be delivered. The ministry did not answer when it will arrive.

About 4,800 people have received monoclonal antibodies in Slovakia. To compare, there were more than 2.4 million vaccinated people as of Monday.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Coronavirus

Related topics: COVID-19 vaccination

Top stories

Košice

Employers will start testing unvaccinated employees on Monday

The Economy Ministry issued the manual on Friday afternoon, one day after it was supposed to.


26. nov

Incomers from countries where Omicron was confirmed asked to report to authorities

Slovakia's Public Health Authority is working on new border rules.


27. nov
TV broadcaster RTVS

Who advised the most in tenders and on labour matters?

The Largest in Law ranking cannot include boutique law firms. Take a look at the most interesting deals of Slovakia's law firms in labour law.


8 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad