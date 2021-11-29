Poll: Support for parties frozen, only extremists on the rise

Eight parties would get into parliament. See the combinations for potential coalitions.

News: Receive favorite authors articles by email. Try the new feature and turn on the subscription.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

None of the parliamentary parties would significantly increase its popularity among voters in the last month.

A more significant support of voters were recorded with the non-parliamentary party Republika, founded by the People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) renegades. Its support increased by 1.3 percent and evened up their existing record 6.8 percent of votes from September, the Sme daily wrote.

The poll also suggests that Republika is not really "stealing" voters from ĽSNS, as this party also increased its support among voters by 1 percentage point, to 4.8 percent.