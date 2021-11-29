Discounts replaced by generosity. Giving Tuesday take place tomorrow

Black Friday and Cyber Monday, characterised by discounts for shoppers, will be followed by a day that celebrates and encourages generosity.
Giving Tuesday is a global movement celebrating good deeds and spreading kindness. This year, it falls on November 30.
It is also a rare way to connect various groups of people, including non-governmental organisations, companies, families and individuals, and encourages them to support selected projects - financially, materially, or through volunteering.
There are several NGOs in Slovakia are working on Giving Tuesday projects people can support.