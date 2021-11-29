Discounts replaced by generosity. Giving Tuesday take place tomorrow

Non-governmental organisations, companies and samaritans will celebrate good deeds and spread kindness.

News: Receive favorite authors articles by email. Try the new feature and turn on the subscription.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Black Friday and Cyber Monday, characterised by discounts for shoppers, will be followed by a day that celebrates and encourages generosity.

Giving Tuesday is a global movement celebrating good deeds and spreading kindness. This year, it falls on November 30.

It is also a rare way to connect various groups of people, including non-governmental organisations, companies, families and individuals, and encourages them to support selected projects - financially, materially, or through volunteering.

There are several NGOs in Slovakia are working on Giving Tuesday projects people can support.