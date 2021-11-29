Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

29. Nov 2021 at 16:52

Discounts replaced by generosity. Giving Tuesday take place tomorrow

Non-governmental organisations, companies and samaritans will celebrate good deeds and spread kindness.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Unsplash)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday, characterised by discounts for shoppers, will be followed by a day that celebrates and encourages generosity.

Giving Tuesday is a global movement celebrating good deeds and spreading kindness. This year, it falls on November 30.

It is also a rare way to connect various groups of people, including non-governmental organisations, companies, families and individuals, and encourages them to support selected projects - financially, materially, or through volunteering.

There are several NGOs in Slovakia are working on Giving Tuesday projects people can support.

