Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

30. Nov 2021 at 11:50  I Premium content

Finance Minister Matovič has a new way of boosting vaccination: €500 vouchers

The vouchers should be given to old people who decide to get vaccinated, to be subsequently spent on goods and services.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Finance Minister Igor Matovič presented his latest idea to boost vaccination rate and help businesses hit by the pandemic.Finance Minister Igor Matovič presented his latest idea to boost vaccination rate and help businesses hit by the pandemic. (Source: TASR)

Finance Minister Igor Matovič, who chairs the biggest coalition party of Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO), has come up with another idea to increase the vaccination rate among old people.

After introducing a lottery for the vaccinated, which did not help a lot to boost interest in vaccination against Covid, he now wants the state to give €500 vouchers to people aged 60 and over who get vaccinated.

Subsequently, they (or their children or grandchildren) are supposed to use these vouchers in selected shops, companies or service operators. This includes accommodation facilities, restaurants and cafés, theatres, galleries and cinemas, as well as hairdressers’, beauty salons, water parks, wellness centres, fitness centres and sports clubs.

Matovič wants to help those hit by the pandemic. The state should allocate €500 million for this purpose, the SITA newswire reported.

Why prefer vaccines to drugs? The Covid jab protects better and it is cheaper Read more 

The idea lacks the support of the junior coalition party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), which even said that with this proposal Matovič has violated the agreement the coalition had made.

How should it work?

Matovič expects the vouchers to help with the vaccination of about 380,000 people older than 60, who belong among risky groups. In the end, there might be as many as one million vaccinated elders.

Coronavirus

The public's interest in vaccination started dropping after a short increase in the first half of November.

