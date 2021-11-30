Regional hygienists starting to close schools

Schools in 11 districts have switched to remote learning so far.

News: Receive favorite authors articles by email. Try the new feature and turn on the subscription.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

At the primary school on Zlatá Street in Rožňava 93 out of 690 pupils have tested positive for the coronavirus. That’s why they have switched to remote learning as of Thursday in classrooms from fifth grade up.

12 school employees are infected too, the other seven are in quarantine after coming into contact with them.

“Only three classes remained open among the second degree. Gradually, there was nobody to teach. That’s why we asked to switch for distant education from the second degree,” director of Rožňava school Richard Szöllös said. The second degree refers to the fifth through ninth grades of primary schools.

Rožňava regional hygienists ordered the suspension of in-person education for the upper grades of all primary schools and secondary schools in the district as of November 29.

“The situation in the Rožňava district and Slovakia is alarming,” said Jozef Varga, regional hygienist. “We cannot afford a further increase of cases because hospitals are full anyway.”