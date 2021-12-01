Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
1. Dec 2021 at 11:25  I Premium content

Lockdown only preventing new cases, number of hospitalisations rises

Mobility slightly decreases.

Ján Krempaský
Ján Krempaský
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR/AP)

The lockdown that became effective on November 25 in Slovakia has only proven to decrease the mobility of people and the number of those infected by coronavirus.

On the contrary, the number of new patients with Covid in hospitals is still growing. When the government approved the lockdown on November 24, there were 3,188 patients, while there were 3,380 hospitalised patients as of November 30.

The number of ambulance interventions for patients with Covid or patients suspected of Covid has not dropped either. On Sunday, there was the highest number since the beginning of this year despite that at the turn of February and March, Slovakia experienced the peak of the second pandemic wave.

Experts agree that on the fifth day of the lockdown not all results of the lockdown could be demonstrated. The government would like to evaluate its impact on thetenth day, which is Sunday, December 5.

Epidemiologists, analysts and infectologists assume that the lockdown will last until Christmas.

Lockdown for just two weeks? Forget it, say experts Read more 

Vehicular movement dropped by 11 percent

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Coronavirus

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

Regional hygienists starting to close schools

Schools in 11 districts have switched to remote learning so far.


20 h
Finance Minister Igor Matovič presented his latest idea to boost vaccination rate and help businesses hit by the pandemic.

Finance Minister Matovič has a new way of boosting vaccination: €500 vouchers

The vouchers should be given to old people who decide to get vaccinated, to be subsequently spent on goods and services.


30. nov
Miroslava Sotáková

The great thing about Slovakia is the lack of crowds, says Slovak living in New York

Miroslava Sotáková works for Google and is bringing up three kids in New York.


30. nov

Blog: What are the skills our children need?

Preparing for the future through STEAM.


20 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad