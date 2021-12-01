Lockdown only preventing new cases, number of hospitalisations rises

Mobility slightly decreases.

The lockdown that became effective on November 25 in Slovakia has only proven to decrease the mobility of people and the number of those infected by coronavirus.

On the contrary, the number of new patients with Covid in hospitals is still growing. When the government approved the lockdown on November 24, there were 3,188 patients, while there were 3,380 hospitalised patients as of November 30.

The number of ambulance interventions for patients with Covid or patients suspected of Covid has not dropped either. On Sunday, there was the highest number since the beginning of this year despite that at the turn of February and March, Slovakia experienced the peak of the second pandemic wave.

Experts agree that on the fifth day of the lockdown not all results of the lockdown could be demonstrated. The government would like to evaluate its impact on thetenth day, which is Sunday, December 5.

Epidemiologists, analysts and infectologists assume that the lockdown will last until Christmas.

Vehicular movement dropped by 11 percent