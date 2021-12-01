Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

1. Dec 2021 at 11:41

Safer for cyclists and limited parking on pavements. Amendment of traffic law offers several novelties

Parking on pavements will be not permitted unless traffic signs allow it.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SITA)

Several events that ended tragically for cyclists have occurred in Slovakia, especially in summer months.

Cyclists started advocating changes in traffic law, defining the precise distance a driver is obliged to maintain when passing a cyclist. Until now, the wording of the law has read that the distance should be “sufficient”.

The amended law reads that the distance from the cyclist should be at least one metre when the speed limit is up to 50 km/hr. and 1.5 metres when the speed is above 50 km/hr., the Sme daily wrote.

The primary aim of the amendment is to protect vulnerable road users, especially cyclists and walkers.

These are not the only changes the amendment enacts. Coalition MPs succeeded in also passing a change in pavement parking.

Minimum width is not enough

Drivers were able to park practically anywhere on a pavement near the road. It was enough to maintain a 1.5-metre width of pavement if they were not prohibited from parking by traffic signs or did not have to avoid barriers like pillars.

This should be over as of March 2022. The rights of towns and municipalities when it comes to parking will be reinforced. The novelty is that pavement parking for personal vehicles will be allowed in cases where a traffic sign allows it.

Streets without pillars

The only recourse of towns and villages against pavement parking was traffic signs that prohibited it or the installing of pillars. These should not be necessary anymore.

This means that there is the possibility of a fine, if from March of next year a car parks on a pavement even while maintaining a free distance of 1.5 metres, but there is no traffic sign allowing it.

Bikes and motorbikes will still be allowed to park on the pavement as long as they maintain a distance of 1.5 metres.

