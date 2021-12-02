Don’t respond to suspicious emails or texts from the post, they could be scams

Slovenská Pošta warns people amid reports of about 30 different types of scam emails.

With the coming holiday season exacerbated by the lockdown, people in Slovakia are starting to do more online shopping. This type of shopping is being exploited by scammers, who are once more impersonating the postal service and asking customers for personal information about their payment cards.

Slovenská Pošta is requesting that people exercise caution and not reply to suspicious SMS messages or emails.

The postal service has already reported 30 different types of scam emails purporting to come from them. The scammers usually request that the recipient of their delivery service pay for the delivery of an item, a change in the delivery or the storage of a sent item. In other cases, the payment of customs fees, registration in a lottery or participation in a survey for financial compensation have also been used as a way to procure information from unsuspecting victims.

“Slovenská Pošta never requests the payment for fees through the means of an SMS or email, neither does it request the payment of customs fees or VAT through these methods. Clients pay all fees either when ordering an item or when they pick it up from us at an office, from a courier or BalíkoBox,” explained a Slovenská Pošta spokesperson, Iveta Dorčáková.

The postal service requests that people be more diligent when checking from whom they have received emails. A suspicious email address, usually belonging to phishing accounts, is a tell-tale sign of a scam according to Dorčáková.

Examples of scam emails and SMS messages can be found at the website of Slovenská Pošta.