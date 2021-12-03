Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
3. Dec 2021 at 12:37  I Premium content

Tests show 15,000 new positive cases. What is behind the drastic increase?

The positivity rate of the tests has only increased slightly.

author
Martin Vančo
External contributor
(Source: SITA)

As many as 15,278 new cases detected by PCR tests were added to Slovakia's Covid statistics for Thursday. It is the country's highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic.

The previous record was from November 23, at 10,315 positive PCR tests, so the increase is significant.

The increase is mostly due to the higher number of tests. On Thursday, 42,403 PCR tests were completed in one day, the highest number of daily conducted tests since the start of the pandemic.

The testing capacities have slightly lowered in the third wave in Slovakia, when the daily number of PCR tests was between 20,000 and 30,000, with the exception of Sundays. That is why the completion of 42,000 tests on Thursday appeared to be improbable.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Coronavirus

Top stories

Waydanovský House, today Martineum, after reconstruction.

Historical house near Bratislava cathedral no longer needs to hide behind Van Gogh

The Waydanovský House, now Martineum, will serve as the background facility for St Martin's Cathedral. Take a look at how it looked in the past and now.


1. dec
Trenčín covered in Christmas lights on November 29, 2021.

Weekend: Ježiško's Christmas Post Office is open, expecting letters from around the world

Make yourself comfortable and explore what has been going on in Slovakia in the past days.


5 h

Culture Ministry looks to create ‘21st century environment’ for Slovak media

Transparency of ownership and financing among proposed overhaul of decades-old laws.


19 h
In samizdats, not even the editorial team knew where the publication was printed and who the middleman between the editorial and the printing house was.

Spying on the press has a tradition in Slovakia

Who, and why, is surveilling journalists in the country.


5 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad