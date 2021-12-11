Fly above the Malá Fatra region sitting on your sofa

A year after an aerial video-map of the High Tatras was released, the Slovensko z neba air group has published another map of the same kind, showing the beauty of the Krivánska Malá Fatra region.
The video-map incorporates geographical descriptions, the names of municipalities and interesting tourist places.
The region spreads out between the villages Strečno and Zázrivá, and hikers can find peaks such as Veľký Kriváň, Malý Kriváň, Chleb, Veľký Rozsutec and Stoh. A large part of the area is, in fact, a national park.
The 30-minute aerial documentary shows a hiking trail through the ridge of Malá Fatra, the Domašín Meander as well as the cities of Žilina and Martin.
