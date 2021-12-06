Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
6. Dec 2021 at 11:39

The Christmas tram has arrived to Bratislava along with the Sleigh Bus

Festive people are used to the tram, but the bus is a novelty.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
It is the eleventh season for the Christmas tram, which is run by the Bratislava public transport company.It is the eleventh season for the Christmas tram, which is run by the Bratislava public transport company. (Source: TASR/Dano Veselský)

Decorated public transport vehicles - a Christmas tram and a Sleigh Bus – are already adding to the festive atmosphere in Bratislava.

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide!

The tram, which is decorated with Christmas lights and children’s drawings, will run daily in the month of December while the Christmas bus will run on the weekends till the end of the winter season.

One of this year’s novelties is the announcement of tram stops by children.

Ticket necessary

The Christmas tram is actually Tram 1, which starts at the main railway station and continues through Obchodná Street, SNP Square, Ľudovít Štúr Square to Šafárik Square and back.

As this is a regular line it is necessary to buy a regular ticket though decorated for Christmas.

The tram runs at approximately half-hour intervals, and a snowflake is displayed next to this tram in the timetables.

Sleighing on Kamzík

The weekend Sleigh Bus runs from Koliba to Kamzík, following the same route as Bus 144. The vehicle is decorated with a sticker depicting Bratislava landmarks in a snowy environment.

The bus will also be marked with a snowflake symbol in the timetable, available here.

In case of snow and suitable conditions for winter sports, such as sleighing, the Bratislava public transport company plans to operate the Christmas bus every day and during extended hours, until 19:30. People are advised to follow the carrier’s website for updates.

The Sleigh Bus will be in operation until the winter season ends. The Sleigh Bus will be in operation until the winter season ends. (Source: Dopravný podnik Bratislava)

Only recently has public lighting been also fixed in the Cvičná lúka area, and the capital thus wants to enable sleighing or skiing on Kamzík hill in the evening hours as well, until 21:00, in case there is enough snow.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Bratislava

Top stories

Igor Matovic

PM’s calls for “respect” are ignored by his own colleagues

Finance minister proposes massive handout without consulting PM.


3 h
Car poduction in Kia Slovakai in Teplička Nad Váhom

Automotive industry faces the biggest transformation in its history

Slovakia remains the world’s biggest car manufacturer per 1000 inhabitants.


7 h
Illustrative stock photo

Citizenship amendment postponed due to new Hungarian law

The amendment will be discussed in the second reading in parliament in February 2022 at the soonest.


7 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad