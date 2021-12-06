PM insists that compulsory vaccination for 60+ is the way out of the pandemic

Minister negotiating within the coalition, lack of agreement on this topic.

Compulsory vaccination for people of age 60 and older is the way out of the pandemic, thinks PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO).

He added that it is not a matter of political opinion but facts in addition to the experiences of experts, and that the coalition should reach a consensus.

Heger is negotiating with the coalition on this topic, but there is no agreement yet, he said.

“You know my opinion,” he stated, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “The path all Europe is taking is clearly compulsory vaccination.”

Coalition partners not supportive

Coalition partners have stated earlier that they are against compulsory vaccination. Sme Rodina is “categorically against” compulsory vaccination.

“I would never vote for compulsory vaccination,” said Boris Kollár, speaker of parliament and chair of Sme Rodina, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

The stance of Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) is also somewhat rejecting the idea, but Education Minister Branislav Gröhling said that he advocates the compulsory vaccination of healthcare workers, soldiers, teachers and employees of social services along with seniors who are aged 60+. He added that his party would not have a unified stance on this topic.

The smallest coalition party, Za Ľudí, said that they would support compulsory vaccination, if such an amendment is proposed by the Health Minister.

