Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
6. Dec 2021 at 14:38  I Premium content

PM’s calls for “respect” are ignored by his own colleagues

Finance minister proposes massive handout without consulting PM.

Michaela Terenzani
Igor MatovicIgor Matovic (Source: TASR)

Welcome to your weekly overview of news from Slovakia. While Prime Minister Eduard Heger makes declarations about mandatory Covid vaccination, his finance minister pursues his own alternative ideas. Lockdown will most likely be prolonged. The justice minister proposes to criminalise spreading disinformation. A citizenship law vote is postponed again. Bratislava Region says a solution has been found for the collapse in suburban transport.

Heger’s support for mandatory vaccination sounds big. But is it?

Entering December, Slovakia had one of the lowest vaccination rates in the European Union. The ongoing lockdown has not boosted people’s interest in the Covid jab – in the initial days of the half-hearted closure, it rather seems to have worked in the opposite direction.

Since the start of the vaccination rollout last Christmas, people in Slovakia have had access to nearly every available type of vaccine – including, unlike most other EU countries, the Russian Sputnik vaccine, which was intended to appeal to those sceptical of western technology. Yet, despite the now-disastrous situation in Slovak hospitals and the highest infection numbers the country has witnessed during the entire pandemic, more than half of the country’s population are facing the virus “on their own” – as the euphemism for non-vaccination has it – most of them because they have chosen that option.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Last Week in Slovakia

Top stories

Car poduction in Kia Slovakai in Teplička Nad Váhom

Automotive industry faces the biggest transformation in its history

Slovakia remains the world’s biggest car manufacturer per 1000 inhabitants.


7 h
Illustrative stock photo

Citizenship amendment postponed due to new Hungarian law

The amendment will be discussed in the second reading in parliament in February 2022 at the soonest.


7 h
New markings for parking places in Petržalka.

Bratislava launches registration for regulated parking scheme

The city-wide parking policy will start in the first three zones on January 10, 2022.


3. dec
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad