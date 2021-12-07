Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
7. Dec 2021 at 17:21  I Premium content

Coalition agrees on 300-euro bonuses as vax motivation

Last attempt for positive motivation, says Matovič. Health Ministry will look into vaccine mandate possibility.

Nina Hrabovska Francelova
Michaela Terenzani, Nina Hrabovská Francelová
Editorial
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR/AP)

Finance Minister Igor Matovič announced that he is withdrawing his plan to give vouchers worth €500 to vaccinated pensioners, after he failed to garner support within the coalition.

Instead, he proposed a compromise solution: €300 in cash to all people older than 60 who receive the third vaccine dose. The proposal is pending MPs approval, but Matovič claims the entire coalition is onboard.

“It is the last attempt at positive motivation for vaccination,” Matovič told the press. To accommodate the possible boosted interest in vaccination among the 60+, Matovič admitted that the appointments of younger people for booster shots may be postponed.

Who can get the bonus?

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Coronavirus

Related topics: COVID-19 vaccination

Top stories

News digest: Coalition bargains on closed schools for open shops

Antibodies testing is not an indicator to decide whether to vaccinate against Covid. More than 3,500 Covid patients in hospitals.


2 h
Coalition partners announced the agreement.

Anti-Covid measures for Christmas announced in Slovakia

Lockdown continues in another form, shops will open, schools will close earlier than expected.


4 h
Illustrative stock photo

Booster or bust: Foreigners still face vaccine barriers in Slovakia

How to have your Covid vaccine doses received abroad recognised in Slovakia.


7 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad