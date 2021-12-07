Coalition agrees on 300-euro bonuses as vax motivation

Last attempt for positive motivation, says Matovič. Health Ministry will look into vaccine mandate possibility.

Finance Minister Igor Matovič announced that he is withdrawing his plan to give vouchers worth €500 to vaccinated pensioners, after he failed to garner support within the coalition.

Instead, he proposed a compromise solution: €300 in cash to all people older than 60 who receive the third vaccine dose. The proposal is pending MPs approval, but Matovič claims the entire coalition is onboard.

“It is the last attempt at positive motivation for vaccination,” Matovič told the press. To accommodate the possible boosted interest in vaccination among the 60+, Matovič admitted that the appointments of younger people for booster shots may be postponed.

Who can get the bonus?