The largest disinformation website issued a printed magazine and sent it to schools

Many of them threw it away or sent it back.

Several schools have received a magazine issued by the disinformation website. (Source: SME)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Several schools across Slovakia received dozens of magazines printed by the largest disinformation website in Slovakia, Hlavné Správy, last week.

Even the very first look at its title page implied the magazine was not a standard printed medium. It features a picture of President Zuzana Čaputová and a title that reads: “The president marred the referendum. Zuzana Čaputová helps the government destroy the Slovak Republic.”

The claim that the president marred the referendum is often voiced by Robert Fico, former prime minister and chair of the opposition Smer party. The interview with him can be found in the magazine as well.

The faker-in-chief exposing disinformation in Slovakia Read more

Hlavné Správy describes the president as “a symbol and personification of the long-term decline of Slovak elites” and claims she comes from “Soros’ stable”.

Other stories in the magazine are written in a style similar to that used on the website. They provide a non-critical look at Russia and Belarus and target LGBTI people and immigrants.

Schools received the magazine for free without any explanation or previous contact.