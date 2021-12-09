Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

9. Dec 2021

State quarantine interferes with personal freedom, the court decided

The Constitutional Court did not accept the complaints of the ombudswoman concerning the bill for state quarantine.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The Constitutional Court in Košice.The Constitutional Court in Košice. (Source: TASR)

Some provisions of the law on public health protection concerning the quarantine and self-isolation are at odds with the Constitution.

This particularly concerns the provision ordering people to self-isolate outside of their homes, which limits their personal freedom.

This stems from the December 8 decision of the Constitutional Court, which pointed to the fact that “isolation in a medical facility or other designated facility in connection with the legal definition of isolation and the absence of the procedural guarantees of personal freedom” are at odds with the Constitution, as reported by the TASR newswire.

With this decision, the court partially accepted the motion submitted by Ombudswoman Mária Patakyová. She questioned the constitutionality of mandatory state quarantine and the powers of the Health Ministry and hygienists to adopt any anti-pandemic measures without clear specification.

On the contrary, the court did not accept her complaint concerning the bills people received for spending time in state quarantine facilities.

People sent to state quarantine

During the first pandemic wave, Slovakia decided to close their borders to foreigners, with exceptions for those with some links to the country or its citizens. At the same time, it enabled Slovaks staying abroad to cross the borders.

Coronavirus

