Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

13. Dec 2021

Poll: Fico is now as popular as he was when he ruled the country

Former PM is third in the ranking of trustworthiness.

Ján Krempaský
Robert Fico

Former PM and chair of the opposition party Smer Robert Fico is the third most trustworthy politician in Slovakia.

This stems from the most recent poll of the Focus agency for television Markíza about the trustworthiness of politicians. The poll was conducted between November 16 and 23, 2021, on 1,005 respondents.

Compared to September, the last time Focus measured the popularity of Slovak politicians, there are no major changes. President Zuzana Čaputová is still the most trustworthy politician.

Fico’s comeback

Igor Matovič

