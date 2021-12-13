State takes responsibility for side effects of Covid vaccines

The law is retroactive.

The state will take responsibility for the side effects of the vaccines against Covid-19.

This stems from the amendment approved in parliament on December 10. The law is retroactive, which means the state's responsibility is effective since the day the first vaccine was administered in Slovakia on December 26, 2020.

The law will become effective after President Zuzana Čaputová signs it.

Until now, hospitals, vaccination centres and outpatient departments carried the responsibility for damages caused by the vaccines. The state guaranteed only the damages caused by the unregistered Russian vaccine Sputnik V which Slovakia used for vaccination only for several weeks in the summer, the Sme daily wrote.

The state will now take responsibility for registered vaccines too. People who suffer damages can therefore sue the Health Ministry if the health damages were caused by the vaccine itself and not by the healthcare workers during the vaccination process.

The change should motivate more general practitioners to vaccinate in outpatient departments.