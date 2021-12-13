Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

13. Dec 2021 at 17:47

State will assist small businesses that need to be closed

They should receive financial assistance for the period they were forced to close.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Labour Minister Milan Krajniak, PM Eduard Heger and Finance Minister Igor Matovič present the restored First Aid+ scheme.Labour Minister Milan Krajniak, PM Eduard Heger and Finance Minister Igor Matovič present the restored First Aid+ scheme. (Source: TASR)

Small and medium-sized enterprises forced to close their premises from late November or early December will be able to request state assistance.

The government has restored the measures within the First Aid+ package, enabling businesses to ask for assistance if their revenues drop by 40 percent and more. Only companies with no more than 50 employees will be entitled to ask for the aid.

“It’s important help for the sector as we want to guide them towards a period where they’ll be able to open and generate revenue,” said PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO).

Not all businesses are happy with the measure.

How it will work

The aid should particularly go to companies active in gastronomy and tourism.

If the companies see a drop in their revenues by 40-60 percent, they will receive €450 per employee.

In case the drop is between 60 and 80 percent, the aid will be €630 per employee.

Finally, if the drop is higher than 80 percent, the aid will be €810 per employee.

As businesses will be able to claim the aid for December, they will receive the money in January.

Coronavirus

