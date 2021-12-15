Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
15. Dec 2021 at 11:38  I Premium content

Emergency healthcare workers protested in front of the parliament. Some were detained

Opposition party Smer offered them legal help, the workers refused.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
František Majerský, chief of Slovak Chamber of Health Rescuers and Iveta Lazorová, chief of Slovak Chamber of Nurses and MidwivesFrantišek Majerský, chief of Slovak Chamber of Health Rescuers and Iveta Lazorová, chief of Slovak Chamber of Nurses and Midwives (Source: SITA)

Emergency healthcare workers and nurses gathered in front of parliament on December 14 to protest. They came to “thank” MPs and the government for their failure to improve conditions for healthcare workers and for the unfulfilled promises of significant salary hikes in health care in 2022 that were to stabilise the staff after the pandemic.

Police detained two of the protesting rescuers, among them the President of the Slovak Chamber of Rescuers František Majerský.

The detention caused an uproar among the public. While some politicians, such as coalition OĽaNO leader Igor Matovič, commented that everyone is equal in front of the law, and protests are banned during a national emergency and under the current anti-epidemic rules, others pointed out that when the opposition called for protests or there were people blocking the streets of Bratislava, nobody was detained.

Refused to pay fines

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Health care

Top stories

Slovak children's education falls victim to the unvaccinated

Even as the Slovak central government was directing schools to stay open until December 13, local authorities were busy closing them anyway. But at what cost to children’s health and wellbeing?


4 h
Gas transmitter Eustream

An opportunity for energy companies

Semi-state players are preparing to transmit, store and produce green hydrogen in Slovakia.


14. dec
The first Slovak hydrogen bus

Slovakia has high hydrogen ambitions in road transport

The sports car and unique hydrogen bus made in Slovakia highlights of country’s Expo show.


14. dec
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad