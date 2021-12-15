Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
15. Dec 2021 at 11:51  I Premium content

Hospitals will be divided into first and second leagues. Parliament approved crucial reform

The healthcare facilities should work according to new rules from the beginning of 2024.

Ján Krempaský
Ján Krempaský
PM Eduard Heger congratulates Health Minister Vladimír LengvarskýPM Eduard Heger congratulates Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (Source: TASR)

Some smaller hospitals will not be fully-fledged anymore; they will become aftercare institutions.

Parliament approved on Tuesday evening the reform proposed by Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nominee). No one from the Sme Rodina coalition and opposition voted for it.

The reform was passed thanks to MPs who have no caucus; 76 MPs voted for it. OĽaNO, SaS and Za Ľudí were supported by MPs who used to be members of their caucus.

Lengvarský thus successfully pushed through the reform with which his predecessor Andrea Kalavská (Smer nominee) was not successful. When she failed to push it through, she left her position by the end of 2019, only several months ahead of the February 2020 election.

Lengvarský decided to make a reform because there are too many healthcare facilities in Slovakia when compared with the number of doctors and nurses. Healthcare workers are distributed to many departments in small numbers, which lowers the quality of healthcare.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

Slovak children's education falls victim to the unvaccinated

Even as the Slovak central government was directing schools to stay open until December 13, local authorities were busy closing them anyway. But at what cost to children’s health and wellbeing?


4 h
Gas transmitter Eustream

An opportunity for energy companies

Semi-state players are preparing to transmit, store and produce green hydrogen in Slovakia.


14. dec
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad