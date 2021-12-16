Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
16. Dec 2021 at 12:06  I Premium content

The pandemic worsened the quality of health care in hospitals

Banská Bystrica and Košice have the best facilities.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
F.D.Roosevelt University Hospital in Banská BystricaF.D.Roosevelt University Hospital in Banská Bystrica (Source: Sme)

The coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted several quality indicators used to monitor medical treatment in Slovakia’s hospitals.

The pandemic contributed to the drop in the number of surgeries, which fell by nearly one quarter in total year-on-year. On the other hand, the reported satisfaction of patients improved, and so did the management and transparency of hospitals.

This stems from the results of the seventh edition of the ranking of hospitals in Slovakia carried out by the Institute for Economic and Social Reforms (INEKO) think tank. It looked at parameters such as the quality of provided health treatment, the surgery experiences of doctors, the difficulty of diagnoses, the satisfaction of patients, the management of hospitals, and the transparency of hospitals in the years 2017-2020.

The transparency parameter was prepared in cooperation with the ethics watchdog Transparency International Slovakia.

“The increase in transparency by publishing relevant information about the quality and effectiveness of provided health care is one of the key factors for better informing the public, so that it can make better decisions and create more efficient pressure on improving public services, then motivating medical facilities to improve,” said Dušan Zachar of INEKO. “The aim is for patients to receive the best treatment for the best price.”

Hospitals will be divided into first and second leagues. Parliament approved crucial reform Read more 

The ranking did not show that hospitals with a higher number of Covid hospitalisations would be advantaged or disadvantaged in the ranking.

The full results and more information about the ranking can be found on the Kdesaliecit.sk website.

State university and teaching hospitals

The best hospital of 2021 in the category of state university and teaching hospitals was F. D. Roosevelt University Hospital in Banská Bystrica, for the fourth time in a row.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Health care

Top stories

News digest: Detention of protesting rescuer workers causes uproar

A coalition partner refused to support crucial reforms. Slovak and Czech police dissolve a gang of VAT fraudsters robbing both countries of millions.


19 h

Slovak children's education falls victim to the unvaccinated

Even as the Slovak central government was directing schools to stay open until December 13, local authorities were busy closing them anyway. But at what cost to children’s health and wellbeing?


15. dec
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad