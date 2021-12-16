The pandemic worsened the quality of health care in hospitals

Banská Bystrica and Košice have the best facilities.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted several quality indicators used to monitor medical treatment in Slovakia’s hospitals.

The pandemic contributed to the drop in the number of surgeries, which fell by nearly one quarter in total year-on-year. On the other hand, the reported satisfaction of patients improved, and so did the management and transparency of hospitals.

This stems from the results of the seventh edition of the ranking of hospitals in Slovakia carried out by the Institute for Economic and Social Reforms (INEKO) think tank. It looked at parameters such as the quality of provided health treatment, the surgery experiences of doctors, the difficulty of diagnoses, the satisfaction of patients, the management of hospitals, and the transparency of hospitals in the years 2017-2020.

The transparency parameter was prepared in cooperation with the ethics watchdog Transparency International Slovakia.

“The increase in transparency by publishing relevant information about the quality and effectiveness of provided health care is one of the key factors for better informing the public, so that it can make better decisions and create more efficient pressure on improving public services, then motivating medical facilities to improve,” said Dušan Zachar of INEKO. “The aim is for patients to receive the best treatment for the best price.”

Hospitals will be divided into first and second leagues. Parliament approved crucial reform Read more

The ranking did not show that hospitals with a higher number of Covid hospitalisations would be advantaged or disadvantaged in the ranking.

The full results and more information about the ranking can be found on the Kdesaliecit.sk website.

State university and teaching hospitals

The best hospital of 2021 in the category of state university and teaching hospitals was F. D. Roosevelt University Hospital in Banská Bystrica, for the fourth time in a row.