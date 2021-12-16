Universities say no to ministry's concession. They insist the reform will threaten their autonomy

The discussion will switch from the expert to the political level.

State Secretary of the Education Ministry Ľudovít Paulis has been looking for common ground with universities for more than a year but has not been successful. Even after several concessions, universities claim that the reform is a threat to academic autonomy.

The discussion will switch from the expert to political level. After the first negotiations, it's clear that some coalition parties will adopt the refusal attitude of the universities.

It will not be Sme Rodina this time; politicians in Za Ľudí are mostly critical and some OĽaNO members are as well.

What is the reform about?

The education minister claims that universities are too closed and should open more to the public. It is the chief motivation of the reform, according to him.

Representatives of universities do not agree and they fear they will lose their academic autonomy with the reform. Their attitude is consistent; even after several of Paulis’ concessions, they have not yielded.