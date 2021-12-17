Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

17. Dec 2021 at 11:00

Facebook is a scared, freedom-of-speech referee, despite deleting MP Blaha's disinformation blabber

Can any of us become a social media influencer?

Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster
Facebook has its strong community standards, but it lacks the courage and human resources to fight disinformation on the platform efficiently, claims social media expert Gabriel Tóth.Facebook has its strong community standards, but it lacks the courage and human resources to fight disinformation on the platform efficiently, claims social media expert Gabriel Tóth. (Source: DPA/TASR)

Stop for a while and give this question a thought: When was the last time you influenced someone?

Political communication and social media expert Gabriel Tóth from the PR agency Katedra komunikácie says each of us is an influencer, though not necessarily on social media. Yet, with the example of Bratislava vet Pavol Valašek, the expert explains what it takes to become a social media influencer.

On the Spectator College podcast, Tóth also talks about why vaccination campaigns have not worked out very well, and he also touches on disinformation and Facebook, including Smer MP Ľuboš Blaha’s misleading anti-vaccine video deleted by the platform.

“Facebook is afraid,” Tóth argues, noting that the platform does not want to be the one deciding on what is in line with and what goes against freedom of speech.

Exam topic: Communication

Other study materials:

Codified sign language helps, but not everyone Read more  Glossary: Social media is a stage. How can we dance on it well? Read more 

The Spectator College is a programme designed to support the study and teaching of English in Slovakia, as well as to inspire interest in important public issues among young people.

Spectator College

