Facebook is a scared, freedom-of-speech referee, despite deleting MP Blaha's disinformation blabber

Can any of us become a social media influencer?

Facebook has its strong community standards, but it lacks the courage and human resources to fight disinformation on the platform efficiently, claims social media expert Gabriel Tóth. (Source: DPA/TASR)

Stop for a while and give this question a thought: When was the last time you influenced someone?

Political communication and social media expert Gabriel Tóth from the PR agency Katedra komunikácie says each of us is an influencer, though not necessarily on social media. Yet, with the example of Bratislava vet Pavol Valašek, the expert explains what it takes to become a social media influencer.

On the Spectator College podcast, Tóth also talks about why vaccination campaigns have not worked out very well, and he also touches on disinformation and Facebook, including Smer MP Ľuboš Blaha’s misleading anti-vaccine video deleted by the platform.

“Facebook is afraid,” Tóth argues, noting that the platform does not want to be the one deciding on what is in line with and what goes against freedom of speech.

